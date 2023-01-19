Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda has challenged the Zambia Police Service to arrest well known UPND cadres that have been threatening PF members and other citizens.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba dated 16th January, 2023, Mr. Lubinda stated that Police have not done anything despite several people formally complaining against threats on their lives.

The former Justice Minister recalled that on 4th September 2022, the late PF member of the central committee Tutwa Ngulube lodged a formal complaint with the police after several threats against his life were issued by known UPND cadres.

Mr. Lubinda reminded the Inspector General of Police that he wrote a letter to his office, complaining against the continued and eminent threats of violence by UPND cadres against members of the Patriotic Front in particular and members of the public in general for offering checks and balances against President Hakainde Hichilema and the Government.

He has demanded action against threats of violence on PF members and other citizens.

“Demand for action against threats of violence. On 4th September 2022, late Hon Tutwa Ngulube lodged a formal complaint with the police after several threats against his life were issued by known UPND cadres. On Friday 23rd September, 2022, I wrote a letter to your office, complaining against the continued and imminent threats of violence by UPND cadres against members of the Patriotic Front in particular and members of the public in general for offering checks and balances against President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government. On 10th January, 2023, Green Party President, Mr. Peter Sinkamba lodged a formal complaint with the police following a pattern of threats and disturbing messages issued by unknown persons and the incumbent UPND Kwacha Member of Parliament, Charles Abel Mulenga who claims that Mr. Sinkamba wants his election nullified by the Constitutional Court,” Mr. Lubinda wrote.

He said it is shocking that these imminent threats of violence by UPND cadres against innocent citizens are going unabated.

Mr. Lubinda said the Inspector General of Police has a duty to protect the lives of all Zambians from the threat of injury, death or any harm, physical or psychological.

He demanded Police action in accordance with the law and the bringing to book all UPND cadres who are threatening violence against innocent citizens.