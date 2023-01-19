Energy Engineer, Boniface Zulu is backing the planned introduction of the creation of Solar Power Grids in farms across the country by the Government.

Engineer Zulu says he supports the idea of bringing on board traditional leaders in all parts of the country, including Eastern Province, in spearheading the use of solar energy on farms.

He says establishing the solar power grids in each province will increase the power output in the country, adding that the effective introduction of solar farms is the best solution for the long hours of load shedding that is affecting productivity in areas where agriculture activities are mainly practiced.

“Solar farms are the best way to go and there is need for the Government to come up with a strategic plan on how well this programme could be done to benefit the farmers, “he said.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), Mr Zulu said solar farms will be beneficial because they have a high return on investment opportunities in the country.

“The introduction of the solar farms in the country can lead to the reduced costs on electricity bills and maintenance costs,“ he said.

The Local Energy Expert said the only way we can achieve having solar farms around villages and rural areas is by manufacturing solar panels within the country in a faster and more modest way.

He said this programme will not only help in bringing development but also promote job creation opportunities for the local people in rural areas.

“It is a very good idea that will create solar lighting in most rural farms around the country. This should be done in a quick and timely manner so that there is stability in power outages experienced. This will bring development countrywide, “he said.