The US Department of State has today released the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on electric vehicle battery value chains signed by Zambia, the DRC and the United States of Africa.

The MoU was signed on December 13, 2022, during the Africa Leaders Summit.

Through the MOU, the United States will support the DRC and Zambia to develop jointly a supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

The MOU supports the DRC and Zambia’s goal of building a productive supply chain, from the mine to the assembly line, while also committing to respect international standards to prevent, detect, and take legal action to fight corruption throughout this process.

The DRC produces more than 70 percent of the world’s cobalt while Zambia is the world’s sixth-largest copper producer, and the second largest cobalt producer in Africa.

These resources, and this commitment to cooperation, are crucial components of the urgently needed global energy transition.

The plan to develop an electric battery supply chain opens the door for open and transparent investment to build value-added and sustainable industry in Africa and creating a just energy transition for workers and local communities.

The U.S. private sector is a tremendous resource, both for technical knowledge and financing, for commercial development at every step in the process.

The U.S. government will work with the DRC and Zambia to ensure the private sector has a level playing field to participate in these projects.

According to the MoU, the United States intends to support DRC and Zambia in their development of a value chain for Electrical Vehicle batteries in the DRC and Zambia in a manner consistent with applicable domestic laws and international best practices that facilitate the prevention, detection, and prosecution of corruption, as well as applicable obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The US also intends to take appropriate steps to promote awareness of the DRC and Zambia Electric Vehicle Battery initiative within the U.S. private and investment sector.

This could include commercial development, where appropriate, as well as exploring technical assistance opportunities to facilitate potential U.S. private sector participation in such projects.

The United States confirms its interest in supporting the development of industrialized economic growth, such as through the construction of electric vehicle precursor plants in DRC and Zambia, and to provide the technical assistance to ensure its success to the extent allowed under its domestic legal authorities.

Below is the link to the MoU

2023.01.13-E-4-Release-MOU-USA-DRC-ZAMBIA-Tripartite-Agreement-Tab-1-MOU-for-U.S.-Assistance-to-Support-DRC-Zambia-EV-Value-Chain-Cooperation-Instrument