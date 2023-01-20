Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya speaking people of Kazungula district in Southern province has called for the revision of the 1958 Chiefdom Boundary Maps.

Speaking when Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima called on him at his Palace today, the traditional leader said there is need to correct some anomalies on the maps.

Chief Mukuni said a lot has changed over the years hence the need to revisit the boundaries.

He mentioned that currently certain chiefdoms have spilled over in others hence creating some tension.

The traditional leader hopes that with the coming in of the new dawn administration, such issues can be resolved without any wrangles.

And in response Mr Muchima said President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has the interest of people stating that government attaches seriousness in addressing such matters.

The Minister said, soon, government will call for a stakeholders meetings to iron out issues related to chiefdom boundaries.

Mr Muchima informed the Chief that his ministry is aware of such reports stating that relevant stakeholders will soon be engaged.

The Lands Minister also informed the Chief that his ministry is aware of the many land wrangles southern province is experiencing hence his tour of the region.

He has since called for concerted efforts between traditional authorities and government in addressing the challenges.

Mr Muchima said no meaningful development can be achieved with the exclusion of Chiefs.