Macky 2 took to social media to announce that he is working on a new collaborative album titled ‘ 10 Of 10’ .

” Am Retired And I Have Abit More Free Time Now.. So I Have Decided To Do A Project/Album Am Calling “10 OF 10”.

Here Is How We Are Doing It.. With The Help Of The Fans On Social Media We Are Going To Pick Atleast 1 Artist From Each Province. 10 Songs By 10 Artists From 10 Provinces.

The Selection And Recording Will Be Done 1 Province At A Time.

Western Province Already Picked Mumble Jumble To Represent Them On This Project And The Song Is Already Recorded.. LUAPULA Province You Are Next, Pick The Best Artist To Represent You.

Tag The LUAPULA Artist In The Comments Under This Post. *The Artist Must Be Based In Luapula.

The Winner Will Be Announced Tomorrow.

This Will Be Exciting.. “

Follow Macky 2 on social media to be part of the process.