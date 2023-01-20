At the ongoing World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE has called on investors to partner with Zambians and invest in hydro-energy, renewable energy, mining, tourism, and agriculture development in order to help develop the country and create jobs for the youth.

In a series of meetings with investors and prospective industrial developers, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE highlighted Zambia’s abundant natural resources and urged investors to collaborate with local entrepreneurs to mobilize the capital needed for the development of hydro-energy, renewable energy, tourism, mining, and agriculture ventures that support out-grower schemes.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE also addressed the power supply emergency currently facing the country and reassured investors that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has appointed an expert group to deal with the crisis and implement a long-term power sustainability strategy through public-private-partnerships.

To facilitate accelerated investments in the energy sector, the Minister announced that the government is revising the business sustainability conditions for the sector, to ensure commercial viability. He also invited interested parties to submit public-private-partnership proposals focused on building power generation establishments, particularly in the country’s northern region where rains are concentrated and above the annual average recorded by any other region of Zambia.

Overall, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE is optimistic about the potential for growth in Zambia, and encourages investors to come and invest in the country to help create jobs for the youth, build wealth for citizens and investors, and contribute to the overall development of the nation.