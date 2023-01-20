9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 20, 2023
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Musokotwane calls on investors to partner in hydro-energy, renewable energy, mining, tourism and agriculture development

Chief Editor
By Chief Editor
55 views
0
EconomyMusokotwane calls on investors to partner in hydro-energy, renewable energy, mining, tourism...
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

At the ongoing World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE has called on investors to partner with Zambians and invest in hydro-energy, renewable energy, mining, tourism, and agriculture development in order to help develop the country and create jobs for the youth.

In a series of meetings with investors and prospective industrial developers, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE highlighted Zambia’s abundant natural resources and urged investors to collaborate with local entrepreneurs to mobilize the capital needed for the development of hydro-energy, renewable energy, tourism, mining, and agriculture ventures that support out-grower schemes.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE also addressed the power supply emergency currently facing the country and reassured investors that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has appointed an expert group to deal with the crisis and implement a long-term power sustainability strategy through public-private-partnerships.

To facilitate accelerated investments in the energy sector, the Minister announced that the government is revising the business sustainability conditions for the sector, to ensure commercial viability. He also invited interested parties to submit public-private-partnership proposals focused on building power generation establishments, particularly in the country’s northern region where rains are concentrated and above the annual average recorded by any other region of Zambia.

Overall, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE is optimistic about the potential for growth in Zambia, and encourages investors to come and invest in the country to help create jobs for the youth, build wealth for citizens and investors, and contribute to the overall development of the nation.

Previous article
Green Economy Minister warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms in some parts of country

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor -

Green Economy Minister warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms in some parts of country

The Ministry of Green Economy and Environment has warned of heavy rains and thunderstorms in some parts of the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.