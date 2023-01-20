The United States of America says it is ready to support the Zambian government in its quest of developing the country.

US Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, said that his government is impressed with several decisions President Hakainde Hichilema has made since ascending to the Presidency in 2021.

The US Ambassador was speaking when he together with Millennium Challenge Corporation Country Director, Steven Marma, paid a courtesy call on Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Eng. Charles Milupi in Lusaka today.

The American envoy added that the US government stands ready to support the New Dawn Government to achieve its development agenda for the country because it is inspired by the various positive decisions made so far.

Mr Gonzales stated that the US government is particularly happy with the quick steps President Hichilema’s government has taken to promote transparency by supporting media Freedoms among others.

“We are cognizant of the positive steps taken to promote transparency in the country such as the revision of the Access to Information Bill and the Public Order Act together with the move to make the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) more accountable,” Mr Gonzales said

He added that these steps and many others taken since President Hichilema came into power have inspired the US government to support Zambia in many areas of national development.

Mr Gonzales noted that this is why his government will be pumping more money into the Millennium Challenge Corporation to go towards improving the road sector, especially in rural areas.

And Mr Milupi said that the government is encouraged by the support and assurance of support received from the US government.

He cited that the government of President Hichilema has, since coming into power, taken deliberate steps to restore the rule of law which has seen people enjoy their freedoms.

The Minister said that the New Dawn Government is democratically elected and is strengthening democratic principles by ensuring freedom of expression and association.

“Government is in a hurry to better this country and has since coming into power removed from the statute of books the death penalty and the crime of defamation of the President, as it was abused by some people who carelessly issued defamatory statements so that they are arrested for political mileage,” Mr Milupi said

Mr Milupi alluded that his Ministry looks forward to the implementation of infrastructure projects to be supported by the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

The Minister said that he is aware that part of the support will go towards improving road connectivity, especially in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of the Lusaka-Ndola Road into a dual carriageway will start soon as negotiations between the Government and a private partner who will rehabilitate and expand the Lusaka-Ndola Road into a dual carriageway have been concluded.

Speaking during a ZNBC TV1 programme dubbed Government Forum, the Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi disclosed that the government has identified a private partner under the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) to rehabilitate and upgrade the Lusaka-Ndola road into a dual carriageway and that the negotiations have been successfully concluded.

He said in the next three months the Government and the would-be investor will formally sign the contract for the contractor to start the works.

“We as New Dawn Government are excited that in the past year, we have successfully concluded negotiations on two critical PPP projects in the road sector, the Chingola -Kasumbalesa road project and the Lusaka –Ndola dual carriageway.” Mr Milupi said

The Minister went on to say that the signing for the Chingola –Kasumbalesa project took place last year while that for the Lusaka – Ndola project is expected very soon.

Mr Milupi said that the government is looking forward to the concessionaires for the two projects to conclude their mobilisation and start the works.