Government has directed the Ministry of Agriculture in Muchinga Province to ensure that the chemicals for the control of the Fall Army Worms expeditiously reach all the affected farmers in the province.

Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Matthews Chilekwa said government has spent a colossal sums of money to procure and deliver the chemicals to the Province adding that it will be unjustifiable to receive updates that the Province’s infestation rate is increasing beyond 3 percent.

Reverend Chilekwa was speaking yesterday during the launch of the distribution of chemicals for the control of the Fall Army Worms in Chinsali District.

Rev Chilekwa says government places keen interest on the welfare of smallholder farmers, as they are key engines for wealth creation and economic growth.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema being a farmer, has on several platforms reiterated government’s commitment towards the growth of the agriculture sector and the need to support the smallholder farmers that are predominantly based in rural districts.

“The New Dawn administration has its unique characteristic of always responding to the outcry and challenges of its smallholder farmers, one such response is the release of a colossal sums of money by the Ministry of Finance for the purchase of chemicals to fight the devastative effects of the Fall Army Worm,” he said.

He added that government acknowledges the efforts of the Minister of Agriculture, and staff for expediting the delivery of the Fall Army Worm chemicals to the province.

And speaking earlier Principal Agricultural Officer for Muchinga Fred Chikuta disclosed that the average army worm infestation rate for Muchinga Province is at 2.5%, implying that the chemicals have arrived in time to ensure that ministry prevent the situation from reaching dangerous thresholds.

Mr Chikuta said Muchinga province has received over 11, 855 litres of various chemicals to be used in the fight against the fall army worms.

“The 11,855 litres of Chemicals translates to 4,000 hectares of maize that can be treated and so far we are on course,” said Mr Chikuta.

He said his department is confident that the coming of the chemicals that have arrived in good time will help control the Fall Army Worms adding that the province will this year record a bumper harvest.

And some farmers whose fields have been infected with Fall Army Worms expressed happiness to government for the time delivery of the chemicals.

The farmers have since appealed to government through the Ministry of Agriculture that the chemicals should reach the intended farmers.