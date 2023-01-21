Government has released 10 million kwacha to the Ministry of Information and Media to resume works at the stalled Choma Provincial Television Studio.

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda announced this in Choma yesterday when she toured the stalled project.

She has reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s call of working on all projects that are of benefit to the general public.

Ms Kasanda has disclosed that equipment for the two Provincial studios was already acquired and it is stored in Lusaka adding that once construction is done, the machines will be brought to Choma.

She however commended the provincial administration for allocating two offices to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) to use as an improvised studio.

The Minister is in Southern Province flanked by her Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga, ZNBC Director General Bright Nkaka, ZANIS Director Loyce Saili and other Directors in the Ministry of Information and Media.