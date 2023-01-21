United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres in Mporokoso yesterday stormed council offices and threatened to lock the offices of the Council Secretary, the Planner and Procurement Officer.

The cadres were claiming that the named council officers are being used by the opposition to award tenders to Patriotic Front (PF) supporters.

The cadres claimed that the council has awarded all the 18 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects for 2022 to PF cadres.

Mushamba Chunga who spoke on behalf of other members accused the Council Secretary of being used by PF area Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile and Council Chairperson Nick Nkole.

Mr Chunga has since advised the Council Secretary not be controlled by Mr Mundubile who is also leader of opposition in Parliament adding that the council chair should also not side with any party.

“We are asking the council secretary not to be controlled by Mr Mundubile who is aspiring for PF presidency. We also expect Mr Nkole (Council Chairperson) not to side with any party, his role is to work with the community,” Mr Chunga said.

But Mporokoso Town Council Secretary Thinkwell Mwamba has refuted the claims from the UPND cadres.

Mr Mwamba told ZANIS in an interview in Mporokoso yesterday that the allegations are unfounded.

He explained that as a council employee, he is not influenced by anyone but is working in line with the agenda of the government of the day.

And Mporokoso Council Chairperson Nick Nkole advised the Council Secretary to conduct sensitization with the community on the procedure for getting contracts.

He said people should know how they can apply and get contracts from CDF.

And when contacted for a comment, Mporokoso District Commissioner Brian Muyuni also advised ruling party supporters to familiarise themselves with procedures for accessing contracts under CDF.

Mr Muyuni further advised UPND supporters not to rush in closing government when they feel aggrieved.

He explained that President Hakainde Hichilema has clearly given his position that he does not support caderism in any form

The District Commissioner has since urged cadres to follow the right procedure when addressing issues that affect them.