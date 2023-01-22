President Hakainde Hichilema is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nangoma Constituency and has made all government systems available to help mitigate the effects of the crisis, according to Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu. The flooding in Nangoma Constituency has the potential to affect the well-being of people, and the President has taken a keen interest in the situation, said Nzovu.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is concerned and following what is happening in Nangoma Constituency with keen interest and has made available all government systems to help mitigate the effects of the current crisis. As area Member of Parliament I will remain in the constituency to monitor the situation and make sure our people are safe,” said Nzovu.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Senior Chief Shakumbila at his palace in Nangoma Constituency, Mr. Nzovu assured the Chief that the government has put in place various interventions to mitigate the devastating effects of flash floods in the area, such as maintaining crossing points.

“Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Road Development Agency (RDA) are working tirelessly to ensure a temporal bridge is constructed in Chiwena before a permanent climate resilient bridge is constructed,” he said.

The area lawmaker also informed His Royal Highness that engineers from ZESCO are in the area to replace a power transformer which was vandalized by unknown people and assured the Royal Highness that power will be restored in the constituency as soon as installation are done.

And Mr Nzovu said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is also in the area to ascertain the extent of the disaster caused by the flooding and provide the necessary relief to the affected people. “The DMMU is working closely with the local authorities and community leaders to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the floods. We are committed to providing support and assistance to the people of Nangoma Constituency during this difficult time,” said DMMU National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen

Mr Nzovu also took time to visit Myooye bridge which is flooded and is at risk of collapsing. Engineers have been engaged to quickly come up with intervention measure to make sure our people are not cut off. “We are working around the clock to address the situation and ensure that residents are not cut off by the floods. We are committed to taking all necessary measures to protect the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Mumbwa District Commisioner Namukilo Hayumbu

Mr Nzovu is accompanied by Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe, DMMU National Coordinator Dr Gabriel Pollen, Mumbwa District Commisioner Namukilo Hayumbu, Council Chairperson Charlie Masumo, Councillors and the UPND leadership in the area.