The United Party for National Development (UPND) has released a press statement expressing their sadness over the Patriotic Front’s (PF) downward spiral in recent by-elections. The statement, issued by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, states that the PF has lost 21 seats to the UPND through by-elections in the last five months, which is not positive for a party positioning itself to take over power from a performing government.

Imenda also warns PF leaders, especially those seeking to take over leadership of the party from Mr Edgar Lungu to take an introspection and rebuild their party. The statement also mentions that the UPND cautioned PF leaders that attacking, insulting or demeaning President Hichilema would not win them any support of the people in this country.

The statement expresses concern that the posture that the PF has taken shall weaken the democracy in Zambia because there shall be no opposition with a support base at the moment to provide genuine checks and balances. The UPND also congratulates the Socialist Party for winning one ward seat in Lukashya constituency.

The statement also highlights that the UPND has demonstrated its growing appeal to the electorate by favoring it with two more seats out of the four by-elections held on Friday. The UPND held 2 seats out of the 4; they have lost two – one has gone to UPND and the other to socialist party. Meanwhile, UPND has taken 2, gaining an extra seat in the once PF stronghold.

In a space of 5 months, UPND has won 24 by-elections out of 28, losing only four. Out of the 24 by-elections, 21 are from PF strong holds. In other words, PF has lost 21 seats which they once held, while diminishing their power base.

The UPND remains committed to the restoration of democracy and good governance, and will endeavor to encourage all stakeholders to help grow the democracy in Zambia.