The Zesco United technical bench is disappointed with Sunday’s home goalless draw against Nkwazi in the FAZ Super Division match in Ndola.

Ten-man Nkwazi held Zesco to a frustrating goalless draw at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the Week 20 match.

In a post-match interview, Zesco assistant coach Tenant Chilumba branded the draw as disappointing.

Zesco are 10th on the table with 26 points in 10 matches while Nkwazi are second from the bottom of the table.

“The way the table is looking I think this result is not ok. We really wanted this game but unfortunately we got a draw,” Chilumba said.

“Hard luck to the boys. I think they did well. I don’t think Nkwazi wanted to win they were closing the game so it was difficult for us to penetrate

Nkwazi coach Osward Mutapa said the police club will soon start winning matches.

“We will take a point but we need maximum points. If you look at where we are on the table we wanted to win,” Mutapa said.

Mutapa said Nkwazi should win at least seven matches to survive relegation.