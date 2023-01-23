Former Defence minister Davies Chama has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration are very determined to be used by the west to turn Zambia into an anti-China outpost in Africa, when the nation should be pursuing the development of relations with all for development.

Speaking through an interview Chama said the tweet by the head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has never been denied by the President that that the United States was trying to consolidate its influence on the Zambian government, saying that that was why people were asserting that the UPND administration is a puppet government of western administrations.

He said the events that have taken place including the memorandum of understandings signed, including the establishment of the AFRICOM office in the United States Embassy in Zambia, all went to show that “indeed president Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are projecting the western influence against what Africa and Zambia have always stood for.”

“So it’s not surprising that the US Treasury secretary is coming to Zambia, and we have never heard Treasury Secretary of the United States of America ever visiting Zambia. I think this will be the first time,” Chama said.

But asked on the argument that the country needed cooperating partners in various spheres of national development, Chama said those in the western world have never been known to help African countries get out of poverty.

“Where have they helped anybody? Don’t be deceived. Where have they helped anybody in Africa to come out of their economic malaise or economic situation? Where? Right now they are pouring billions and billions of US Dollars in Ukraine. Have they poured those same billions of Dollars in Africa or in any country in Africa? So it’s not about helping the economic situation which is in our country. It has nothing to do with that. It has more to do with protecting their own interests and entrenching what they believe in. and you know wherever America has gone it’s purely about their interests. Not about your interests. Not about the interests of Zambia,” Chama said.

He charged that those from the western world were more interested in Zambia because they want to use President Hichilema and his administration to turn Zambia into an anti-China and anti-Russia outpost.

“That’s their interests and that’s what President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are promoting. And you know that in the UN when there was that vote to condemn Russia, they voted in support with the Americans and other western powers. So they have completely shifted the non-aligned position that we have always held together with the rest of the SADC region and the rest of Africa. We are basically promoting the interests of the west against the solidarity of our colleagues in Africa and in SADC,” said Chama. “And you have heard that or read somewhere where the South African military will be conducting joint military operations with China and Russia because they believe in strong principles because you need to support people who have always supported you, when you needed them most. During the liberation struggle the Americans were not with us and they have never been with us. So whenever they want to come and whatever they are doing it’s purely their own interest, not about the interest of the Zambia.”