The Ministry of Health in Zimba District, Southern Province has attributed the high number of malaria cases in Chiidi to having many streams which are breeding points.

District Director of Health Chimuka Hankombo said malaria kills but people can be treated if they are diagnosed promptly.

Dr Hankombo cited Chiidi area in Zimba district that is a malaria hotspot and records high cases of the disease annually.

ZANIS reports that Dr Hankombo said this during a presentation and out-look of Zimba district on malaria recently.

He said the fight against malaria cannot be won if people continue using traditional methods.

He disclosed that the disease claimed three deaths last year among them two adults and a child.

Dr Hankombo said malaria transmission is seasonal with cases starting to rise in October, peaking in January, February and waning towards May.

“Malaria is a preventable and curable disease but if not diagnosed and treated early, it is often fatal.

“Seek early diagnosis and effective treatment,” he said.

He said government through the Ministry of Health is committed to eliminating the disease by 2030 through spraying in endemic areas with insecticide, provision of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and increasing community-based malaria testing and treating.

The Doctor advised pregnant women and children under- five to report to any health facility in the district when not feeling well as they are prone to sickness.

And speaking earlier, Zimba Ward Councillor Annie Mutunda condemned the use of mosquito nets for fishing.

The civic leader further urged people to desist from using mosquito nets as garden fences.

“Use mosquito nets for intended purpose of sleeping in them. Don’t use the nets for fishing especially men,” she said.

Ms Mutunda said the vices frustrate the efforts of government to effectively eradicate the killer disease, malaria.