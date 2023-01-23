Promotion contenders Mighty Mufulira Wanderers over the weekend missed a chance to go top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 1-1 draw away at Lusaka Dynamos.

Second placed Mighty would have gone top on Saturday had they beaten Dynamos in Lusaka after leaders Trident lost their Week 20 match to Young Buffaloes.

Wanderers gave away a second half lead to draw the match played at University of Lusaka Grounds.

Evans Chisenga put wanderers in the driving seat after 55 minutes but Bieven Ekofu leveled the scores two minutes later.

Wanderers remain second on the table with 37 points and have cut Trident’s lead to just one point.

Trident suffered a 3-1 loss to Young Buffaloes in Lusaka to remain stuck on 38 points after 20 matches played.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Jumulo, Mutondo Stars, Zesco Malaiti Rangers and Kafue Celtic.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 20 Results

Jumulo FC 3-1 Kafue Eagles

Mutondo Stars 1-0 Barts FC

City of Lusaka 2-1 Livingston Pirates

Young Green Buffaloes FC 3-1 Trident FC

Kitwe United 0-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Kafue Celtics 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Lusaka Dynamos 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Konkola Blades 1-1 Aguila Stars

POSTPONED

Indeni FC vs Atletico FC