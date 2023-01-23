Dr. Fred M’membe, the leader of the Socialist Party (SP), has called on the United Party for National Development (UPND) to accept that they have failed to deliver on their promises to the Zambian people. Speaking on a radio program in Kasama District, Dr. M’membe stated that Zambians have now seen that they entrusted their vote in “liars” who have failed to improve the livelihood of the people.

Dr. M’membe cited the recent by-election in Kapanda ward, Lukashya Constituency, as evidence that the people are no longer willing to tolerate lies from politicians. He said, “We didn’t go there with problems, it is people ego gave us the problems. In Kapanda ward. The problems the people have are many. They were promised that the price of fertilizer was going to be at K250. Today it is over K1250. Fuel today, is 27 kwacha. The current Government is full of lies. That’s the message they were giving us. Not us telling them.”

The Socialist Party leader also criticized the escalating levels of poverty in the country, particularly in Northern Province. He stated that nothing has changed since the UPND came into power and that poverty has continued to increase. He said, “The entire country, Northern Province is number 3 on the poorest. Ubupina bulasebanya. Their slogan was bally will fix it, you can’t be lying to people. The people are not happy… there are no jobs. There are no jobs in the private sector. The private sector Is disoriented. A lot of things have gone wrong. The UPND should have the courage of saying they have failed.”

Dr. M’membe also highlighted that the UPND have abandoned their slogan “Bally will Fix it” and adopted a new one “Give Us More Time”. He said, “People have now adjusted how they used to eat from having three meals per day to only eating once. As if that is not enough, the Government has continued exporting electricity much to the disadvantage of businesses such as barbershop, welding and salons.”

Dr. M’membe called on all political players to pay attention to what the people are saying before criticizing the government. He said, “Unlike liars who go to the people with a lot of promises, the Socialist Party went to Kapanda and paid attention to the needs of the people. Be courageous and tell the people that you have failed to deliver on your promises, that’s what UPND needs to do.”