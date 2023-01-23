In a recent episode of “The Analysis,” a Sunday evening program on KBN TV, Ambassador Anthony Mukwita warned Zambians not to get excited about announcements of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the government, as they are “mere promises.” He was reacting to news of a $2 billion Solar energy MoU that Zambia has signed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) company Masdar, which could add 2000 megawatts to the Zambian power grid if actualized.

Ambassador Mukwita acknowledged that the government of President Hakainde Hichilema is making efforts to address the critical power situation in Zambia, but urged caution in interpreting MoUs. He emphasized that MoUs sometimes amount to nothing if not followed up diligently, saying “it ain’t over until the fat lady sings.”

The Ambassador also expressed concern about government officials boasting about a supposed more than 50 percent increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Zambia, stating that these are just pledges, and actual investments may not materialize.

The program’s co-host, Pastor Kennedy Mambwe, lamented the fact that the cost of living in Zambia has dipped so low in recent months, leading to poverty and crime. He called on the government to fulfill its campaign promises of reducing the prices of essential goods such as mealie meal, fertiliser, and fuel to help cushion the suffering of majority Zambians.

