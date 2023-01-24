The eight (8) Croatian nationals accused of attempted child Trafficking on the Zambian territory have finally been released on bail pending trial.

It is a huge relief for the suspects who had been in detention since 7th December 2022.

Legal Aid Board lawyer Kelvin Silwimba has confirmed that the four couples were released on bail from Kansenshi Correctional Facility in Ndola on Monday afternoon after formalising their stay in Zambia.

“They have been released on bail pending trial, ” Mr. Silwimba said in Ndola late on Monday.

On 12th January, 2023, Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha granted bail to eight (8) Croatian nationals charged with the offence of attempted trafficking in four children of Congolese origin on the Zambian territory.

On the first day of trial, Magistrate Makalicha granted bail of K20, 000 each to the eight suspects with two Ndola based traceable sureties.

The suspects shall surrender their passports to Zambian authorities, appear before police after two weeks and legalize their stay in Zambia as part of the bail conditions.

Meanwhile, particulars of the offence are that Damir Magic aged 44 and seven others on 7th December 2022 in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province jointly and whilst acting together did attempt to traffic a child namely Beatrice Magic and three other juveniles within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

In count two, another couple namely, Subosic Zoran, a musician and Immovic Subosic, a Constitutional Court administrator, on the same date attempted to traffic a child namely Mariella Kalinde Immovic Subosic within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

Ladislav Persic, a veterinary doctor and Aleksandra Persic, a dog beauty stylist on December 7, this year allegedly attempted to traffic a child namely Jona Asnate within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

Noah Kraljevic, a human rights activist and Ivona Kraljevic, a proxy woman at that country’s national theater, are also alleged to have attempted to traffic a child namely Jean Val Kraljevic.

Earlier on Monday morning continued trial failed to take off as Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha was not available.

The case has since been adjourned to 6th and 10th February 2023 for continued trial.

Monday, 23rd January 2023, was supposed to be the second day of trial and more witnesses were scheduled to testify before Magistrate Makalicha.

Trial in this case started on January 12 in the Ndola Magistrate’s Court with three witnesses testifying during a three-hour long court session.

Earlier on 10th January, 2023, the eight suspects pleaded not guilty to the offence of attempted trafficking in four children of Congolese origin on the Zambian territory.

The Immigration Department last month in collaboration with police in Ndola stopped an alleged illegal adoption involving four Congolese children who were destined for Croatia.

The authorities stopped the four couples from leaving Zambia at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport on 7th December, 2022.

The four children in question are being kept by the social welfare department at a facility in Ndola.

The youngest of the four juveniles is only 15 months old.