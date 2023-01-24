Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata, has warned civil servants in the region against misuse of public funds.

Speaking in Rufunsa when he addressed civil servants in the district, Mr Kamalata warned that the misuse of public funds will not be tolerated.

Mr Kamalata said every coin allocated to a government department or project should be fully accounted for.

He said last year, Lusaka province received 100 percent funding and expenditure was also at 100 percent, which made a number of programmes and projects successfully implemented.

“This is highly commendable,” he said.

Mr. Kamalata also warned against misuse of government vehicles saying they should not be found parked in wrong places.

He said all heads of department should ensure that all resources allocated to their department are fully accounted for.

Mr Kamalata said heads of departments should also take interest in projects being implemented in their respective sections using public funds such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

And Mr Kamalata has said engineers should always monitor government projects and give correct information.

He said engineers who mislead the government will be disciplined.

“We want engineers to strictly monitor projects and give correct information. These are public projects and you should ensure that they are well executed,” said Mr Kamalata.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamalata has warned that no newly recruited civil servant will be allowed to leave the work station because of wanting to join a spouse.

He said rural areas should not be used as entry points into the civil service.

He explained that all the civil servants employed in Rufunsa should ensure that they are available at their respective work stations, adding that transfers will only be allowed after serving for some years.

Mr Kamalata also announced that government has planned to complete the construction of the district administration in Rufunsa this year.

And speaking at the same meeting, Rufunsa District Commissioner, Richard Mabena, said office accommodation and transport are serious challenges in the district.

Mr Mabena however said he is happy that government has planned to complete the construction of the district administration that commenced several years ago.

He also informed the Provincial Permanent Secretary that Rufunsa received all the farming inputs for the 2022/2023 farming season.