General News
Motivational Speaker Felix Banda dies

Renowned motivational speaker, Felix Banda, popularly known as Galamukani, has died.

Family friend Chibamba Kanyama confirmed that Mr. BANDA died at the University Teaching Hospital in the early hours of today.

Mr. Kanyama said Zambia has lost a great motivational speaker who contributed to the success of many through his works.

He said Mr. Banda was not only a good motivational speaker but a great entrepreneur who also contributed immensely in the corporate world.

Mr. Kanyama further described Mr. BANDA as a focused and hard working person.He said Mr. Banda was dedicated to his work to an extent that even during his illness, he still worked.

Mr. Banda leaves behind a wife and three children.

Felix Banda used to feature as a guest motivational speaker on a ZNBC’s Business Values TV programme hosted by Chibamba Kanyama.

He would always close his segment on the show with “Galamukani” meaning wake up.

ZNBC

