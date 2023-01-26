Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) have pledged its commitment to enhancing support toward the promotion and establishment of forest out-grower schemes by individuals and communities in Zambia as a way of fighting global warming.

ZAFFICO’s mandate is to establish and manage industrial exotic forest plantations and supply quality wood products for local and export markets.

The corporation currently manages approximately 48,000 hectares of exotic tree plantations in Copperbelt Province alone.

During the 2022/2023 Copperbelt Provincial tree planting season by the Forestry Department and Cooperating partners in Ndola, ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia said the corporation is pleased with various tree planting initiatives in the country.

Mr. Mundia said besides the 48,000 hectares of exotic tree plantations in Copperbelt Province, the corporation has established new plantations in Muchinga, Luapula, Northern and North-Western Provinces of Zambia.

“Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation PLC (ZAFFICO) is pleased to be part of this tree planting exercise this morning. As you are aware, the corporation’s business focus is to establish and manage exotic forest plantations in Zambia. ZAFFICO currently manages approximately 57,000ha of exotic tree plantations in Copperbelt, Muchinga, Luapula, northern and North-western provinces of Zambia. Of these, I am pleased to inform you that 48,000ha are in the Copperbelt province,” Mr. Mundia said.

He said ZAFFICO has provided 100,000 pine and eucalyptus seedlings to a number of individuals and organisations across the country in a bid to enhance tree planting.

“I am further pleased to inform you that ZAFFICO has just completed its re-planting exercise for the 2022/23 season in all its plantations.

Beyond our planting target, the corporation has this year provided 100,000 pine and eucalyptus seedlings to a number of individuals and organisations across the country. This has been undertaken as part of our corporation social responsibility programme (CSR) and as one way of promoting tree planting in the country, going forward, ZAFFICO will enhance this support in order to promote the establishment of forest out-grower schemes by individuals and communities in Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Mundia further hailed the Government through the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment through the Forestry Department for its role in protecting Zambia’s forestry resources.

He said ZAFFICO has partnered with the forestry department in various tree planting initiatives and will continue to do so.

“ZAFFICO commends the ministry of green economy and environment through the forestry department for its role of protecting Zambia’s forestry resources. The corporation further commends forestry department for promoting various tree planting initiatives in the country. In this regard, the corporation has partnered with the forestry department in various tree planting initiatives and will continue to do so. Other partners include; the Rotary clubs of Ndola, Changzhou resources Zambia limited, East to west construction, Microlink resources limited and Limestone Resources limited. You can count on ZAFFICO to support future collaboration in this area. ZAFFICO plc attaches great importance to the promotion of environmental sustainability as reflected in its strategic plan for the period 2020-2024. ZAFFICO recognizes and will continue to recognize that the corporation’s social, economic and environmental responsibilities to its stakeholders are integral to its business,” Mr. Mundia said.

In order to address climate change’s negative effects, the government of the republic of Zambia signed the UN climate change conference as a contribution to the external dimension of the EU green deal and has committed to plant 2 million hectares of land with trees by 2030.

As Zambia joins the world in fighting global warming, experts say planting trees is one of the best and cheapest ways of taking 25 percent of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Tree planting helps tackle the global warming crisis, hence resulting in climate change mitigation.