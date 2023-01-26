Dates to Zambia U20’s pre-2023 U20 AFCON three-match friendly tour of West Africa have been adjusted.

Zambia was due to play fellow 2023 U20 AFCON finalists Nigeria and Senegal over the next seven days.

Chisi Mbewe’s team was due to kick off its West African tour against Nigeria in Abuja with two dates on January 27 and 30.

Zambia was later scheduled to face Senegal in Dakar on February 2.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and their Nigerian counterparts have rescheduled their two friendly matches involving their under-20 sides to February 3 and 6,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

The friendly against Senegal will now be played on February 9 in Dakar.

Zambia will thereafter head to the U20 AFCON that Egypt will host from February 19 to March 11.

Zambia is Group C where they will play Gambia, Tunisia and Benin in Alexandria.

The semifinalist in Egypt will all qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

This is Zambia’s first time back at the U20 AFCON since winning it as hosts in 2017.