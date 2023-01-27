Over 400 runners will be out to prove their mettle as the Zambia Athletics (ZA) launches the monthly All-Comers meet on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

ZA has said the National Track and Field Tournament- All Comers Meet is aimed at having local athletes in peak form for the Lusaka Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) under-18 and under-20 tournaments.

Zambia is hosting the Confederation of African Athletes (CAA) U18/ U20 Championships in Lusaka from April 28- May 3, 2023.

“Zambia Athletics (ZA) will hold its first in the year 2023, National Track & Field Tournament- All Comers Meet on Saturday January 28 and Sunday 29, 2023 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium starting at 09h00.The All Comers Meet will be used as a build up to select athletes to represent Zambia in the Confederation of African Athletes (CAA) U18/ U20 Championships to be held in Lusaka- Zambia on April 28- May 3, 2023,” the ZA Secretariat announced on Friday.

“The Event will also be used to qualify athletes in the All African Games to be held in Accra- Ghana on August 5-10, 2023. Athletes will also use this Event to qualify for the World Athletics (WA) to be held in Budapest- Hungary on August 19-27, 2023.About 400 entries have been received so far to participate in the various events.”