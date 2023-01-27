Forgotten Chipolopolo striker Lazarus Kambole is finally set for his Zesco United debut this Saturday when the nine-time Zambian champions visit Lumwana Radiants.

Kambole rejoined Zesco last week on a six-month loan deal from Tanzanian champions Young Africans in Tanzania whom he joined on a two-year contract in 2022 following a forgettable three-year stay at Kaizer Chiefs.

The news comes after Kambole’s much-anticipated Zesco debut during last Sunday’s 0-0 home draw against Nkwazi was put on hold due to an administrative delay.

Kambole’s return coincides with that of coach George Lwandamina who rejoined Zesco in December.

Lwandamina and Kambole won back-to-back league titles in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“I feel at home and I know the coach he is like a father to me so there is nothing new,” Kambole said.

“So far so good and I have adapted well.

“I am going to work hard and bring in my experience and hoping for the best.”

The 2021/2022 FAZ Super League runners-up are currently battling in unfamiliar waters at number 10 on 26 points, twelve points behind leaders Power Dynamos.

Elsewhere, FAZ Super League leaders Power is away in Mazabuka to face high-performers and promoted FC MUZA who is sitting at number three.

And in Kitwe, record 13-time Zambian champions Nkana continues its relegation fight when they host fourth placed Green Buffaloes.

Nkana is two places above the bottom four relegation zone at number 13.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 21

28/01/2023

Nkana-Green Buffaloes

FC MUZA- Power Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers-Chambishi

Green Eagles-Napsa Stars

Lumwana Radiants-Zesco United

Nkwazi-Kansanshi Dynamos

Prison Leopards- Buildcon

Red Arrows-Kabwe Warriors

29/01/2023

Forest Rangers-Zanaco

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 21

28/01/2023

Trident-Mutongo Stars

Indeni-Konkola Blades

Livingstone Pirates-Young Green Buffaloes

Zesco Malaiti-Jumulo

Aguila Stars-Kitwe United

29/01/2023

Mufulira Wanderers-City of Lusaka

Lusaka Dynamos- Kafue Eagles

BARTS FC-Kafue Celtic

POSTPONED:

Mpulungu Harbour-Atletico Lusaka