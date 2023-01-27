The UPND Alliance partners have praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his recent foreign trips, stating that such travels are important and beneficial for the Republic of Zambia. The partners believe that for the country to attract the much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs), the undertaking of such trips are inevitable.

The Presidential travels, with the recent one being to Senegal, are important for further economic growth, strengthening of bilateral ties and for the fostering of global economic integration and synergies. The partners have stated that it is unfair for some rogue opposition elements to continue to disparage the trips whose benefits the nation is already witnessing.

As Upnd Alliance partners, they have no doubt that Zambia will benefit tremendously from the trips. It is abundantly clear that the opposition is not happy on how President Hichilema is interacting with different stakeholders on the international scene, hence the condemnation on the trips.

The partners have emphasized that Zambia is not an island and cannot therefore develop without the support from well-established conglomerates. They have also stated that the New Dawn Administration wants to agenda to restore Zambia’s lost economic fortunes that were left hanging by the previous regime.

The President has emphasized that 2023 is a year for unlocking the domestic economy hence the need for Cabinet Ministers to rise to the occasion and follow this directive and ensure that Zambia attracts private players to chart the development path of this great Nation.

Furthermore, the partners have urged the opposition not to trivialize the trips made by the President, but to look at the holistic picture in terms of how the country will benefit in the long run. They have also highlighted that the Head of State has reduced the size of his entourage when he travels out of the country besides the Ministry responsible for the assignment.

The UPND Alliance partners have called on all well-meaning Zambians to support these foreign trips. The statement was issued by Emmanuel Malite, NDC Spokesperson.