Forest Rangers are back at number two after grinding out a 1-0 home win over Zanaco on Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Ian Bakala’s teams’ victory sees them move from 4th place and within two points of leaders Power Dynamos with thirteen matches left to play.

Lazarus Chishimba scored the game’s only goal in the 30th minute.

Chishimba capitalized on some sloppy defending after he slipped past Christopher Muhango and Zanaco captain Kevin Owusu before eluding goalkeeper Charles Lawu.

His goal came ten minutes after Forest defender Diego Apanene’s rocketing free kick shook Zanaco’s beam.

Zanaco’s best chances came through Zambia U23 midfielder Wilson Chisala who fired two great close-range chances high on the stroke of halftime and in the 78th minute.

Salulani Phiri also had a go for Zanaco in the 79th minute but also dispatched his attempt high and over.

Forest has 37 points and is now within earshot of Power who have 39 points after four straight draws.

Zanaco stay put at number six on 31 points.

Meanwhile, Forest relegated FC MUZA to third spot where the promoted club from Mazabuka sits on 35 points.

Sunday’s result also sees Green Buffaloes slip from third and they replace Forest at fourth on 34 points.