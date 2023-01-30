The Police in Lusaka have arrested two individuals, Chilufya Tayali, aged 48, and Christopher Kapita, aged 54, for offenses of Hate Speech and Giving False Information to a Public Officer, respectively. The police took this action in connection with the remarks that Tayali allegedly made and posted on various social media platforms between January 1 and 29, 2023. Kapita was apprehended on January 29, 2023, in Lusaka.

Tayali, a resident of House Number 38 Ngwezi Road in Roma Township, has been arrested for the offense of Hate Speech, which is contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act No.2 of 2021. The alleged remarks that he made on social media targeted some traditional Chiefs and Commanders from the Defense and Security wings.

Kapita, a taxi driver in Lusaka, has been arrested for the offense of Giving False Information to a Public Officer, which is contrary to Section 125 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, awaiting formal charges. The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi, stated that the police are committed to ensuring that the law is followed, and those who break it will be held accountable.