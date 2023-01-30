9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 30, 2023
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Chilufya Tayali and Christopher Kapita Arrested for Hate Speech and False Information

Chief Editor
By Chief Editor
55 views
0
HeadlinesChilufya Tayali and Christopher Kapita Arrested for Hate Speech and False Information
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Police in Lusaka have arrested two individuals, Chilufya Tayali, aged 48, and Christopher Kapita, aged 54, for offenses of Hate Speech and Giving False Information to a Public Officer, respectively. The police took this action in connection with the remarks that Tayali allegedly made and posted on various social media platforms between January 1 and 29, 2023. Kapita was apprehended on January 29, 2023, in Lusaka.

Tayali, a resident of House Number 38 Ngwezi Road in Roma Township, has been arrested for the offense of Hate Speech, which is contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act No.2 of 2021. The alleged remarks that he made on social media targeted some traditional Chiefs and Commanders from the Defense and Security wings.

Kapita, a taxi driver in Lusaka, has been arrested for the offense of Giving False Information to a Public Officer, which is contrary to Section 125 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, awaiting formal charges. The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi, stated that the police are committed to ensuring that the law is followed, and those who break it will be held accountable.

Previous article
Tribal Balancing in Government; a blessing or a curse?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor -

Tribal Balancing in Government; a blessing or a curse?

By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst When President Michael Sata came under a barrage of stern criticism from some...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.