Shepolopolo Zambia midfielder Evarine Katongo has revealed her aspiration to play for a big club outside Africa.

Katongo was recently linked with a move to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns invited Katongo to attend trials from January 16-30 but the request didn’t materialise.

Speaking to FAZ Media on the sidelines of Zambia’s first phase of pre-2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup preparations in Lusaka, Katongo said the global event will help her to attract clubs outside Africa.

“I believe when I go to the World Cup there are some bigger clubs who would like to get me,” the ZISD FC player told FAZ Media.

“My ambition is to play for a better club outside Africa,” Katongo said.

In the same interview, Katongo commented on Zambia’s World Cup preparations and support from her fans.

“To all my fans, thank you for supporting me. I am telling them to continue supporting me. I love you all the fans,” she said.

Meanwhile, Katongo has returned to club action after resolving the standoff with her club ZISD.

The midfielder last Sunday played the full 90 minutes in ZISD’s 6-0 loss to Red Arrows in Lusaka.