Increased copper theft reports at Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) and China Copper Mine (CCM) in Chingola has riled Inspector General of Police (IG) Lemmy Kajoba.

Speaking after familiarisation tours of KCM and (CCM) in Chingola yesterday, Mr Kajoba said the tour was aimed at assessing the security measures that had been put in place by Zambia Police following reports of copper theft.

He said the visit was an eye-opener as it enabled him to appreciate the security challenges that KCM and CCM were experiencing and devise what security measures should be put in place to curb the thefts.

The IG said going forward the police need to break the syndicate of copper theft by engaging transporters who move copper beyond the gates of the mine to the intended market but along the way the copper ends up being stolen.

Mr. Kajoba has assured both mines that the police will address their security concerns.

Meanwhile, Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) Acting Chief Executive Officer Enock Mponda said as custodians of the asset, it was a huge responsibility for them to keep the asset intact.

“We want to appreciate the visit by the IG as we appreciate the services from the State Police. We have 119 police from Mobile unity, anti-copper theft and other units, and we will do our best in terms of resources,” he said.

And China Copper Mine (CCM) General Manager Zhang Menatoa expressed gratitude for the support that Zambia Police is providing to the mine in terms of security.