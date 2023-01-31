It was a weekend of winners and losers for a selected bunch of our overseas-based players.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was on the bench for the 6th placed club in Saturday’s 2-0 away loss to leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while Roderick Kabwe came off in the 79th minute.

Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for Sundowns.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu was substituted in the 85th minute in Saturday’s 0-0 away draw at Swallows.

Ex-Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda was an unused substitute by Swallows.



=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 63rd minute of Rangers’ 2-0 home win over 8th placed St Johnstone on Saturday but was not on target.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda continues to make progress on the road to recovery after a three-month injury layoff.

In his absence on Friday, the Scottish Championship second-placed side won 5-0 away at Cove Rangers.

=ITALY

Winger Lameck Banda came on in the 78th minute of 15th placed Lecce’s 2-1 mid-table home loss to Salernitana on Friday but did not score.



=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s FA Cup 4th round away fixture at Walsall that saw the Nigerian score in the 68th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 win.