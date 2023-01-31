Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda has advised the United Party for National Development – UPND to stop mocking Zambians by telling them to start eating roller meal if they cannot afford to buy breakfast meal.

Mr Nakachinda said that the UPND should instead provide solutions that will help address the escalating prices of mealie meal.

Mr Nakachinda who is also the Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee stated this in reaction to Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s sentiment that citizens who cannot afford to buy breakfast mealie meal should start buying roller meal as it is more nutritious but Mr Nakachinda noted that it is the duty of the government to ensure that the staple food is available to citizens at an affordable price.

He added that it is upyo citizens to decide on what they wanted to consume and not the government dictating to them what to eat.

This week Vice President Mutale Nalumango urged Zambians to consider eating roller meal because of its nutritional value

Speaking when she joined other government officials in the cleaning exercise in Lusaka Central Business District Ms Nalumango noted that roller meal is cheaper and more nutritious compared to the expensive

breakfast mealie meal.

She wonders why some outlets are selling a bag of breakfast mealie meal at K200 when the country has enough maize stock and has since called on millers to reduce the prices of the commodity on the market.

Mrs Nalumango also urged citizens to maintain high standards of hygiene to help reduce the spread of diseases such as cholera.

Meanwhile, in defending the Vice President’s statement, Media Advisor in the office of the Vice President Njenje Chizu said that it is unfair to misquote Vice President Nalumango’s advice on Roller Meal.

Mr Chizu added that it is not fair for some sectors of the Media to spin Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s advice to the nation to eat Roller meal to suit their agenda.

In a statement Mr Chizu mentioned that said the guidance is not forcing people to eat roller meal but meant to achieve universal access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food, adding that the guidance is also in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal number two which aims at ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

“I have been following the debate on the Vice President’s media twists on her Roller meal statement. Speaking in my personal capacity as a scribe and one who was present at a time she was issuing out the same, it is clear that there is a deliberate misconception being peddled, unfortunately by some colleagues in the media. Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has been very consistent in explaining government’s commitment as far as addressing issues of nutrition and sufficient food is concerned,” Chizu said

He noted that the deliberate ploy to misconstrue Vice President Nalumango’s counsel would not work as citizens see sense in eating Roller Meal owing to its nutritional value.

“This is in order to achieve universal access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food as also in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal number two which aims at ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030.It is in those lines that she advised Zambians to consider eating roller meal instead of breakfast. I think it’s by now a known fact that roller meal is more nutritious than breakfast meal,” he said

Mr Chizu said that when UPND and the Vice President were voted into office, a mandate and responsibility was bestowed on her and the party in government to take care of the affairs of the people and Nutrition matters are not excluded.

“It is not therefore fair for some sectors of the Media to spin an agenda that Her Honour the Vice President is forcing people to eat roller meal. It is true that when the Zambian people voted her into the office, they gave her a mandate to look after their (people’s) affairs and Nutrition matters are not excluded from her mandate,” said Chizu