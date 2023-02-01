A group of cabinet ministers have condemned tribalism in its strongest terms saying it is against the spirit of unity in the country.

The Ministers are Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, Minister of Commerce Chipoka Mulenga and Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu.

The Ministers says propagating tribalism has the potential to set the country on fire.

Others were Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga, Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Paul Kabuswe and Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said the current administration is serious about uniting Zambia citing the fair distribution of constituency development fund to all constituencies in the country.

Ms Kasanda who is also Minister of Information and Media said Government is committed to enhancing unity in diversity.

She said President Hakainde Hichilema has put in place a cabinet representative of all the regions across the country which is testimony to the current administration being inclusive.

“Cabinet Ministers have been appointed even from provinces where they have no single Member of Parliament. The case in point is Luapula and Muchinga provinces, this is a clear demonstration that our President, your President, wants to unite the country,” Ms Kasanda said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce Chipoka Mulenga said development can never take place if there is tribalism in the country.

Mr Mulenga said tribalism needs to be addressed because it has the potential to cause unrest in the country.

“We need to work collectively, diversity in tribes doesn’t have to be a reason why we should be separated, it should bring us together,” he said.

Speaking at the same event Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the gains Zambia has made since independence risk going to waste if tribalism is condoned.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati urged President Hichilema not to listen to detractors but focus on continuing to develop the country.

Mr Mutati also said UPND alliance partners have 25 percent of the eight nominated seats in Parliament.

PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili is quoted in some sections of the media accusing the Government of tribalism following the redeployment of presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya as Deputy High Commissioner to Tanzania.