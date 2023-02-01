Opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali has been released on Police Bond awaiting court appearance.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale has confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lusaka this evening.

Tayali, 48, of House Number 38 Ngwezi Road in Roma Township was arrested by the Police in Lusaka last week on Friday January 29, 2023 for the offence of Hate Speech Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act No.2 of 2021.

Police said that Mr Tayali’s arrest was in connection with the recent remarks he allegedly made and posted on various social media platforms where he mentioned some traditional Chiefs and some Commanders from the Defence and Security wings.

This occurred between January 1and 29, 2023.