The Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has shut down an illegal clinic specialized in skin related diseases located in woodlands area in Lusaka.

HPCZ Public Relations Manager, Terry Musonda confirmed that the council with the help of Zambia Police have apprehended and arrested Collins Simoonga, who has been masquerading as a medical doctor.

Mr Musonda said that it is alleged that he was masquerading as a specialized skin medical doctor at his clinic without any registration with HPCZ and legal documentation to support the establishment of operating the facility.

He stated that this is contrary to the provisions of HPCZ Section 6, section 15 and 36 which talks about the provisions of having all the documentation for one to operate as a practitioner and also one establishing a facility.

Mr Musonda said this during a media briefing held at his office in Lusaka today.

“To this effect through the Police he is in custody and we want to emphasize that notwithstanding the qualification of any health practitioner, they need to have the necessary licensing for both themselves and the facility and those who may have such facilities.

He urged all those who have such facilities to formalize the legal existence of their facilities.

Mr Musonda noted that HPCZ will not relent if there are people who have not yet formalized the legal existence of their facilities and emphasized that the registration process for both individuals and also facility owners is very user friendly and straightforward hence the need to come on board.

He noted that HPCZ will continue to ensure that there is sanity in the health sector and the consumer is protected.