Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said the New Dawn Government is on course to fulfilling campaign promises.

Critics have been accusing the UPND Government of failing to fulfill campaign promises that include lowering the cost of fertiliser, mealie meal and fuel.

Speaking at a press briefing held jointly with other cabinet ministers at the new government complex in Lusaka, Ms. Kasanda said fulfilling campaign promises is not an event but a five-year process.

Ms. Kasanda said certain campaign promises will be fulfilled earlier and others later.

“Let me also take this opportunity to respond to those saying that this government is not fulfilling its campaign promises, as per the Party manifesto.

My simple response is that fulfilling campaign promises is not an event. It is a process and it is a five-year process. We have done policy sequencing. Certain things will happen earlier and others later. We are on course. Check the Eighth National Development Plan and you will see that we are on course,” Ms. Kasanda said.

Meanwhile, Ms Kasanda has accused opposition Patriotic Front (PF) of funning tribalism in Zambia.

She charged that enemies of peace and unity have risen up to poison the minds of the Zambian people on tribal lines.

“As you may be aware, the United Party for National Development (UPND), and its Alliance partners, stands for national unity. We are in government to unite this country and better the lives of our people – nothing else. And whenever we hear that certain sections of society have risen to frustrate our efforts to unite the people of Zambia, we come out strongly to protect that which we believe in. We believe in:Unity in diversity;Equality before the law;Respect for the freedoms and rights of all citizens;Transparency – Accountability – Integrity and Social Justice. In the last few days, enemies of peace and unity have risen up to poison the minds of the Zambian people,as they did in the past. People who acquired and held on to political power, through the principle of divide and rule, have regrouped to continue with their agenda of making the Zambian people hate each other on tribal lines,” she said.

“I want to state that we are different from them. Our vision, as stated in our manifesto, is “to have a united and prosperous Zambia with equal opportunities across ethnic, religious and gender considerations, living in harmony in a free democratic society, thus carrying forward Zambia’s Vision 2030.”In line with our vision, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, has appointed a Cabinet comprising members from all regions of this country. Cabinet Ministers have been appointed even from provinces where we have no single Member of Parliament. The case in point is Luapula and Muchinga provinces. This is a clear demonstration that our President, your President, wants to unite this country. Another area that demonstrates that we are serious about uniting this country can be seen in equity treatment, with regards to Constituency Development Fund (CDF). All the 156 Constituencies receive CDF at the same time. No considerations about which constituency is in which region of the country,” Ms. Kasanda said.

She continued: “You may also consider mass recruitment of teachers and health workers, which were devoid of any regional or tribal considerations. Every Zambian has equal treatment under the UPND administration.

In September last year, the appointing authority removed Dr Sakwiba Masiwa, who was until then Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, there was no press conference by any opposition leader or political activist.”

“In August last year, the appointing authority removed Dr George Magwende from the position of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; there was no press conference by any opposition leader or human rights activist. And now the appointing authority has reassigned Anthony Bwalya, suddenly there is talk. Society, through the media, must ask the question, why is this so?” Ms. Kasanda questioned.