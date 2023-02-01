President Hakainde Hichilema has returned to Lusaka after successfully attending the one-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Charted plane carrying the President touched down at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at about 20.50 hours.

The President was received by Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, Service Chiefs and Senior government officials.

Earlier, President Hichilema who flew to Namibia yesterday morning joined that country’s President Hage Geingob, who is SADC Troika Chairperson and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the immediate past Chairperson of the organ on defence and security for the summit.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi also attended the Summit as an observer.

Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, were also represented at the Troika Summit which was convened to discuss the political and security situation in the region.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation was established in 2001 as an institution of SADC responsible for promoting peace and security in the region.

And SADC Troika Chairperson Hage Geingob has lashed out at African countries for plunging into civil war after gaining independence.

Dr Geingob said citizens, especially young people, want to enjoy the benefits of independence but cannot and contend with civil wars and other insurrections.

Dr Geingob was speaking during the closure of the SADC Troika Summit in Windhoek Namibia.

“Some of us were young but fighting for independence to gain peace. But instead of having gained peace, some countries go back to civil wars, through disputes, …some countries after independence still are involved in squabbles, ” noted Dr Geingob.

The SADC Troika Summit in Namibia has concluded with an urgent call for an end to political hostilities and instabilities in the region.

The SADC Troika Summit summoned the four member nations at the centre of the political instability and insecurity and urged various belligerent parties to dialogue.

In a 15-point communique read out by SADC Executive Secretary, the regional body called on member states to reinforce the capacity of the grouping’s military intervention in Mozambique.

Mr Magosi said SADC member states need to enhance the capacity of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) in order to quell the terrorism and violent insurrection in Cabo Delgado province.

“The Summit reiterated the call for member states to urgently respond to the request for critical capabilities to enhance operational capacity,” he said.

The SADC Troika Summit resolved that investigations are underway to establish the alleged burning of deceased bodies by the regional body’s peace keeping troops under SAMIM.

Mr Magosi said the regional body extended commiserations with the families of the deceased nationals from Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho and Tanzanian who died while serving under SAMIM.

The Summit directed the Kingdom of Lesotho to immediately implement national reforms under oversight of the SADC Troika Organ on Politics Defence and Security.

The Summit urged Eswatini to initiate dialogue with other political stakeholders to promote peace, consensus building and participation in national affairs.

Mr Magosi said the Troika Summit noted with concern the increased unstable security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Summit condemned the upsurge of armed conflict in the eastern part of DRC by M23 rebels backed by foreign support.

Mr Magosi said the Troika Summit wants various Regional Economic Communities to deploy forces to intervene in the DRC.

The Troika Summit also adopted the draft Africa Union declaration of the USA proposed Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act.

The SADC Troika Summit commended Dr Geingob for his leadership in ensuring that political instability and insecurity in the region are addressed.

President Hakainde Hichilema assumed the Chairmanship of the SADC Troika Organ on Politics Defence and Security in August 2023.