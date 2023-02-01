The President of the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe, has condemned the arrest and detention of the opposition leader Chilufya Tayali. Mr. Tayali, the President of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP), was arrested for alleged hate speech connected to remarks he made and posted on various media platforms.

After sending his assistants to locate Mr. Tayali, he was found at the Westwood Police Station, approximately 35 km from the Lusaka central business district. According to Mr. M’membe, the arrest and detention of Mr. Tayali is malicious, vindictive and unjustifiable in a society that aspires to be a multiparty democracy.

Mr. Tayali himself stated that he has not committed any crime to warrant his arrest and detention and accused the government of being scared of diverse views and making unnecessary arrests of innocent citizens. Despite being in good spirits, Mr. Tayali is on hunger strike to protest his detention.

In response to this situation, President M’membe has demanded the immediate release of Mr. Tayali and an end to his ongoing persecution. The arrest and detention of Mr. Tayali have sparked outrage and concern among citizens who are calling for justice and respect for human rights.