Health
Updated:

EU to provide 50 million Euros towards health, education

EU to provide 50 million Euros towards health, education
The European Union is set to provide 50 million euros to the government in the education and health sectors.

EU Team Leader Social Sectors and Governance, Bogdan Stefanescu announced in Solwezi during a courtesy call on Provincial Administration that the assistance will target early childhood education and teenage pregnancies among others.

He also noted that North-Western Province has been picked to be supported by the EU in the area of infrastructure development in the education sector because of the population of Solwezi that has tripled thereby putting pressure on infrastructure.

Mr Stefanescu noted that the assistance is also in response to President Hakainde Hichilema who has prioritized education through the free education policy.

He said once completed; the projects will be transferred to government.

The EU Team Leader further noted that focusing on education only was not enough hence his team would engage the province to find an approach that tackles malnutrition at household level.

Speaking earlier, North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Colonel Grandson Katambi thanked the EU for the intervention adding that the province had a total population of 1.3 million people as of the recent census which has put pressure on infrastructure.

The Permanent Secretary assured the EU that all the monies that will be put into the programme will be used for the benefit of the Zambian people.

Copperbelt Province Roads need urgent attention

