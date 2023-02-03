Government has reduced load shedding hours downwards from 8 hours to 4 hours.

Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala says this development comes after an improvement in water inflows into major hydro power reservoirs such as Kariba, Kafue and Itezhi-tezhi.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Kapala indicated that the water inflows has resulted in increased power generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station, Kafue Gorge Power Station, Kafue Gorge Lower Power station, Itezhi-Tezhi Power Station and Victoria falls Power Station.

Mr Kapala explained that with this improvement, total electricity generation has now increased by 305 Megawatts, bringing the total national generation to 2,215 Megawatts.

He pointed out that this increased generation is against the current power demand of 2,380 Megawatts resulting in a reduced power deficit from 470 Megawatts to 165 Megawatts.

‘’Given the above development, the load-shedding duration has since been reviewed and revised downwards from 8 hours to 4 hours. In this regard, customers will now be load-shed once in a day for 4 hours only.

With this adjustment, customers will have power for a total of 20 hours in a day as opposed to the previous 16 hours of power supply,’’ said Mr Kapala.

He also assured that the government is doing everything possible to normalize the situation and some of the planned interventions include importation of 100 to 200 MW of power from Mozambique which will further reduce the Power deficit.

And Mr Kapala said that the government has made significant strides in the conversion of the TAZAMA Pipeline citing the disengagement from financing and procuring of petroleum products.

He stated that the pipeline conversion process began on 24th January 2023, and so far, 15 percent of the pipeline has already been cleaned.

Mr Kapala added that the conversion will result in a reduction in the cost of transportation of Low Sulphur Gasoil of up to 60 per cent and also reduce tear and wear on roads.

He added that the transformation of INDENI has also removed inefficiencies from the petroleum products supply chain, resulting in a streamlined cost line for petroleum pump prices

Mr Kapala further assured the nation that the government will continue working on measures to stabilize and reduce the cost of petroleum products on the Zambian market.

He pointed out that some of the measures include bilateral negotiations with Zimbabwe for use of the Zimbabwean oil pipeline to cut down on transportation costs of petrol, thereby contributing to a reduction in the cost of petrol.

‘’We are close to completing the Lusaka Bulk Fuel Depot, which is currently standing at 99.5 percent completion. This infrastructure will provide critical storage for strategic petroleum reserves.

The government will introduce a private sector-led bulk procurement system to ensure security of supply and predictability in the market,’’ assured Mr Kapala.