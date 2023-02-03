The Patriotic Front (PF) National Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda, has expressed confidence in the possibility of the PF bouncing back into power in 2026. In an interview on YAR Radio in Kitwe, Hon. Nakacinda criticized the lack of economic recovery direction under the current UPND government and accused it of having sold itself to foreign interests.

Nakacinda stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has no originality of ideas on governance and is being told by foreigners on what to do. He added that the bad governance and the economy is affecting everyone, and that the opposition is mandated to provide checks and balances and to be the voice of the people.

Nakacinda explained that the PF’s plan for the next five to ten years is to focus on infrastructure development, in preparation for industrialization. He emphasized that the PF’s programs will not be a set of lies, but realistic policies and promises that the party has delivered before, and they are only looking to improve.

The interview was accompanied by former National Development Planning Minister, Alexander Chiteme. Nakacinda’s remarks come amid growing concern over the state of the economy and the high cost of living and doing business in Zambia.

In conclusion, the Patriotic Front (PF) seems determined to win back the trust of the Zambian people and to provide a better future for the country. The party’s focus on infrastructure development and its commitment to delivering realistic policies and promises could be key to its success in the upcoming elections.