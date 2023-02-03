FAZ Super Division leaders Power Dynamos have signed Congolese striker Andy Boyeli on a two and half year contract from Chambishi Football Club.

Boyeli is the third highest scorer in the FAZ Super Division with seven goals so far in the season.

“Power Dynamos Football Club is more than delighted to announce the acquisition of striker Andy Boyeli on a permanent contract.Andy Boyeli joins the Prestigious Yellow family from Chambishi Football Club on a two and half year contract running up to June 2025,” Power announced in a statement on Thursday night.

Club Chief Executive Officer Gibson Chaloba has told the club media that the new striker will add depth to the team.

Power are topping the league table with 39 points from 21 games played.

The Kitwe outfits are preparing to face Zesco United in their next league match at Arthur Davies Stadium on Saturday.