Chief Justice Mumba Malila has implored adjudicators and court staff to desist from any acts of corruption to maintain the integrity of the judiciary.

Dr Malila says any acts of corruption may potentially dent the image of the judiciary.

The Chief Justice said all court employees should ensure that they are transparent and honest in their line of duty.

Dr Malila who has since concluded his official visit to the Northern Province is however impressed that there are no tangible reports of corruption recorded in the province.

And Dr Malila expressed happiness that the morale of the staff in the province is very high despite working under difficult conditions.

Dr Malila said the province has a number of infrastructural challenges ranging from inadequate and non-existent courtrooms.

He also said that the judiciary in the province has inadequate staff as a result of frozen positions.

“There are situations where in the establishment some positions exist but they are frozen,”Dr Malila added.

He added that there was need to obtain treasury authority to employ people in order to ensure efficiency.

Dr Malila further expressed happiness that some courtrooms in the province were undergoing renovations.

He further said that maintenance and continuous renovations will improve the infrastructure in the judiciary which will in turn motivate the employees.

The Chief justice who concluded his tour of duty with Mbala and Mpulungu districts handed over a Toyota Hilux for the judiciary in Mbala.

Dr Malila implored the recipients of the vehicle to guard it jealously as it came at huge cost of taxpayers’ money.

And Kennedy Nkundwe Resident Magistrate in charge of Mbala and Nsenga hill told ZANIS in an interview that his office had challenges to provide services to the people due to lack of transport.

He explained that the vehicle will go a long way in improving service delivery to the people in Mbala and Senga Hill districts.

Meanwhile Northern Province Judge In-Charge Mathew Zulu said the coming of the chief justice gives hope to officers in the judiciary.

“We are very grateful for the historic visit from the chief justice to the Northern Province,” he said.

‘We have had an opportunity to visit a number of districts to assess the operations of the office,’ he added.

The Chief Justice who was on a fact-finding mission to the Province visited Kasama, Chilubi Island, Kaputa, Mungwi, Luwingu, Mporokoso, Mbala and Mpulungu districts.