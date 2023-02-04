President Hakainde Hichilema has urged citizens to put God first in everything they do if they are to achieve positive results.

The President says nothing meaningful can be done if citizens do not recognize God in their lives and business.

The Head of State said this during the Big Sabbath Day Church Service in Honour of visiting World Leader for the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Ted Wilson at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema stated that Government will work with the church in various sectors of development for the betterment of Zambia and the world at large.

The President particularly thanked the Seventh Day Adventist church, and other churches in the country for supplementing the Government’s work by investing in areas such as education, health and community Service.

“Without God nothing is possible, without God we may work hard but we may not achieve much, so God leads the way in everything we do”.

He said there is a need to promote unity in diversity anchored on love, hard work and trust as a Christian Nation which is the only way to achieve results.

The church Service was attended by Northern and Southern Conference Union Leaders, Southern Africa- Indian Ocean Division President, Harrington Akombwa, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament and other Senior Government officials.



And General Conference President, Ted Wilson hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for uniting the country.

Dr Wilson in delivering a Sermon to scores of people gathered at the Stadium said the President has an ambition and goal of lifting the Zambian people through unity.

He said God is working through the President and Ministers as he worked through Joseph in the Bible.

“You see Joseph went through many challenges and difficulties, but Joseph rose to Prominence not to bring glory to himself but help people, and that is what God is calling all of us to do, to serve him as we are called to do, I am very happy that God is leading in Zambia,” he said

Dr Wilson went on saying while in the country, he has had the privilege to visit other provinces in Zambia such as Southern, Copperbelt and Central Provinces.

Meanwhile, Wife to the visiting SDA leader, Shepherdess Nancy Wilson, thanked the Dorcas Mothers of the church for the various Community Services they are doing the country.

She says the Dorcas Mothers have been a force of good will for the communities through the help that they render to people to show the world what Jesus is.

“I praise God for the difference that each one of you is making in your neighbourhoods and communities, thank you my sisters for what you’re doing to show the World what Jesus is and what he wants from us”.