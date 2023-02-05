Minister of Heath Sylvia Masebo says traditional leaders remain an integral part of the government system through which it reaches out to the people.

When she paid a courtesy call on chief Mnukwa of the Ngoni people upon arrival in Chipata district, the Minister said that the government was ready to work closely with traditional leaders because they are the cornerstone of national development.

The Minister also said the government is willing to work with everybody in order to foster development.

She explained that the new administration will unite the country by taking development to every part of the country without favoritism.

And chief Mnukwa pledged to work with the government under the leadership of President Hichilema in order to foster development.

The traditional leader said chiefs have the mandate to work with the day’s government to foster unity and national development.

The traditional leader said meaningful development can be attained if chiefs work with the government of the day

He has however urged people to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for Zambia.

