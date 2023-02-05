The government says it is making significant strides in advancing cancer control.

Mungwi District Commissioner, Muma Musonda noted that reducing the burden of cancer in the country is cardinal in the attainment of universal health coverage.

He says this is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three which emphasizes on good health and wellbeing for all.

Mr Musonda said this when he officiated at the World Cancer Day commemorations held at Nseluka clinic in Mungwi District yesterday.

He has since urged parents and guardians with girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years to get the full dose of the Human Pupiloma Virus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.

” I also call for girls and women to screen for cancer and go for early diagnosis when you have symptoms suggesting cancer,” Mr Musonda said.

He added “I further urge you to create social support networks to talk about cancer as a strategy to cope with social and emotional impact of cancer.”

Speaking earlier, Northern Province Health Director, Ernest Mutale called on men and women to get involved in conquering the disease saying cancer kills but can be prevented.

Dr Mutale also urged the people of Mungwi to take advantage of the cancer services being provided in different health facilities in the area.

And two cervical cancer survivors, Jacqueline Muma and Elizabeth Munthali shared their experiences of how they were diagnosed with the disease.

The commemoration which was characterized with drama and dance was celebrated under the theme, ‘ Closing care gap- everyone deserves to access cancer care’.

In attendance were Sub-Chief Mutale Mukulu with his village head persons and some senior health personnel from both Kasama and Mungwi districts.

Mungwi is one of the districts in Northern Province with a low uptake of cancer screening and prevention services as testing equipment is yet to be fixed in most of its health facilities.