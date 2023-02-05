Brian Mundubile, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Presidential Candidate for the Patriotic Front, called on the government to take decisive action to prevent the cholera outbreak in Vubwi from becoming a national epidemic. The Vubwi District in Eastern Province recorded three new cases of cholera on Saturday, bringing the total number to 31.

Mundubile expressed disappointment in the failure of the New Dawn Administration to deal with the looming cholera outbreak, which the PF Government had successfully controlled for several years. He praised Vice President Mutale Nalumango for launching a cleaning exercise, but emphasized that a lasting solution to waste management was necessary.

The leader of the opposition urged councils to take responsibility for daily street cleaning and to acquire the necessary equipment for waste management. He expressed concern over the critical shortage of drugs, which could lead to disastrous consequences in the event of a cholera outbreak in other parts of the country. Mundubile emphasized that preventing a possible cholera outbreak was more important than curing it, and that the government should take necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of Zambian citizens.

Hon Mundubile called on the government to take immediate action to address the issue of waste management and prevent the spread of cholera. He stressed the importance of preventive measures and the need for councils to acquire necessary equipment to maintain clean streets and prevent the outbreak from becoming a national epidemic.