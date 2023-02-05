By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

When you hear someone like Charity Banda, the deposed Lusaka province Chairlady, say there’re machinations to dribble certain PF presidential aspirants out of the race and impose former president Edgar Lungu as a torch bearer in the 2026 elections; take time to analyze the developments in the former ruling party before you dismiss her assumptions. It’s increasingly becoming clear by the day that there are actually outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers to facilitate the possible return of ba Lungu to the throne.

If at all there’s one individual with ultra-presidential ambitions in PF, it is no other than the PF acting party president himself, bo Given Lubinda, AKA Zayelo! This is something that he has never attempted to shy away from like many other cowards in our political dispensation. If you may recall, he was actually one of the contenders in quest to replace Michael Sata at the Mulungushi Rock of Authority. At the end of the day, Edgar Lungu claimed the crown by a mere show of hands with bo Lubinda going on to serve as Justice Minister, even though he had never been to any law school himself, and he would put his charm and charisma to greater use defending the notorious Bill 10! Doesn’t it therefore bother you that of all the people, bo Lubinda’s name is missing from the list of candidates positioning themselves for an eventual showdown with HH in 2026?

The author has endeavoured to critically analyze the unfolding events in the former ruling party and safely arrived at this theory. Brian Mundubile, the PF Legal Affairs Chairman, who also doubles as leader of the opposition in parliament, appears to be the favourite to take over the mantle as party president. And he seemingly enjoys tacit approval from both the acting party president bo Lubinda and of course, the former president Edgar Lungu. However, Mundubile is a stranger in PF. His roots are firmly anchored in MMD just like the other two candidates Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Emmanuel Mwamba.

Given this background, Mundubile cannot easily marshal the support of the grassroots, hardcore adherents that easily connect with the likes of Miles Sampa, Chishimba Kambwili or GBM whom they view as the true owners of the party. This may even be the reason why the party is dillydallying to go for the convention as the top brass probably understands that his of defeating the trio are as impossible as it is for the Camel to pass through the eye of a needle.

In one way or another, Mundubile will be imposed as party president with Given Lubinda relegating to his substantive position as vice president. And we get closer to 2026, there will be a clarion call from within the party for Edgar Chagwa Lungu to step out of retirement and challenge Hichilema. As a matter of fact, some impatient party members have already started chanting they want Lungu back! And being a cunning and sly politician that he is, he will of course insist that he should be left out of politics as he’s enjoying his retirement. And when the time is ripe, he will then pull a quick one!

But where does this leave bo Lubinda whom we earlier said would be eager to move into Plot 1 Independence Avenue should chances allow? You must be a dimwit to believe that bo Lubinda can just wake up one day and forego his presidential ambitions just like that! Ba Lungu has probably assured bo Lubinda that he will just come back to finish off his final term and then pass on the button to bo Lubinda with Mundubile assuming the role as vice president. Who would reject such an offer from a man who has all the resources to his name?

Don’t argue with us, we’ve seen such things happening in Russia……