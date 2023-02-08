Earlier today, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Hon. Elvis Nkandu officially unveiled a 19-member Local Organising Committee that will spearhead the hosting of the forthcoming Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) and U20 championships scheduled to be hosted in Lusaka, Zambia this year between the 19th and 23rd of April 2023. This will be the first time that Zambia will host the U-20 continental athletics championship which will attract over 50 African countries.

Managing Partners of PR Girl Media, the sister-duo Monde and Chishimba Nyambe are among the influential personalities named as members of the Local Organising Committee. Other prominent figures to receive the appointment include Ms Ireen Muyenga as Managing Director of Savenda Insurance, Le Ann Singh who is the Managing Director of Image Promotions, ZANACO Bank CEO Ms Mukwandi Chibesakunda, Stanbic Bank CEO Mr Mwindwa Siakalima and Ms Bridget Kambobe of Trade Kings Group.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Hon. Nkandu stated that “the Zambian government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) to host the 2023 under 18 and Under 20 African athletics championship. To successfully host this event, we have identified and consciously selected a team of men and women to sit on the Local Organising Committee for the upcoming championships”. Hon Nkandu further added that the event will bring international exposure and contribute significantly to the development of sports in the country.

More details of the highly anticipated 2023 Confederation of African Athletics can be found on the Ministry of Youth, Sport & Arts social media profiles where information will be circulated as the local organizing committee continues to plan the prestigious sporting event.