Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged relevant authorities to expedite the delivery of drugs to health facilities throughout the country. During a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health, Zambia Public Procurement Authority, Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority, and Zambia Medicine and Medical Supplies Agency, President Hichilema stressed the importance of timely drug distribution in preventing and curing diseases.

The President emphasized the need to address corruption, pilfering, and any deliberate distortions in the medical supply chain, warning that anyone found responsible should face legal consequences. He also directed Provincial Health Officers to address any flaws in the distribution of medicines, noting that the diversion of drugs meant for public health facilities to private hospitals and clinics is unacceptable.

Tracking the distribution of medicines from Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency, President Hichilema believes, is one way of preventing pilfering of drugs from public health institutions. The President’s directive comes as a response to the growing concerns over the lack of availability of drugs and medical supplies in health facilities. The move aims to ensure that Zambian citizens have access to the essential medicines and medical supplies they need to maintain their health and well-being.